Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Scratched again
Riikola was a healthy scratch in Saturday's clash with the Kings.
Riikola has been stuck in the press box for the Penguins' last five games and has only played twice since No. 19 versus the Islanders. With Brian Dumoulin (ankle) on the shelf, the youngster Riikola had a chance to slot into the lineup but hasn't been able to unseat Chad Ruhwedel.
