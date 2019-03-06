Riikola served as a healthy scratch versus Florida on Tuesday.

Riikola was bumped from the lineup following the return of Brian Dumoulin (concussion). While the 24-year-old Riikola could still earn some ice time over Zach Trotman over the next few games, once Kris Letang (upper body) is given the all-clear, both guys figure to serve as depth reserve options and will be watching from the press box more often than not.