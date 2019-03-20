Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Sent to bus league
The Penguins reassigned Riikola to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Riikola has been a healthy scratch for nine consecutive contests, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 25-year-old rookie will likely be tasked with taking on top-pairing minutes with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
