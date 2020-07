Riikola was absent for Sunday's practice session, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

Riikola was one of the nine players that the Penguins announced would not be taking part of the start of training camp after a potential secondary exposure to an individual who had contact with a person that tested positive for COVID-19. It's unclear when the voluntary quarantine might lift, but should be in time for Pittsburgh's first game versus Montreal on Aug. 1.