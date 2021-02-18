Riikola (upper body) practiced with the taxi squad Thursday.

At this point, Riikola appears to be the furthest along in terms of the Penguins' players on injured reserve. Still, the Finnish blueliner will need to first practice with the full roster before he is a candidate to return to the lineup. Even healthy, Riikola could struggle for minutes, especially following the emergence of Pierre-Oliver Joseph, and could end up watching from the press box more often than not.