Rikkola has played in just two games for the Penguins this season and averaged a meager 7:33 of ice time in those contests.

Riikola was once again a healthy scratch versus the Panthers on Tuesday in favor of Jack Johnson. Pittsburgh continues to carry nine defensemen on the 23-man roster, which is limiting minutes all around. The emergence of John Marino as a favorite of coach Mike Sullivan certainly hasn't improve Rikkola's chances of playing. Without a clear path to a spot in the lineup, the Finn won't offer much in terms of fantasy value in the foreseeable future.