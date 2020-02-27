Riikola was once again absent from the scoresheet versus the Kings on Wednesday and finds himself bogged down in a 12-game pointless streak.

During Riikola's slump, he served as a healthy scratch on five occasions, something that will likely become more frequent for the young blueliner once John Marino (jaw) or Brian Dumoulin (ankle) is cleared to return to the lineup. Given his lack of offensive production and inability to avoid the press box, Riikola won't offer much in terms of fantasy value down the stretch.