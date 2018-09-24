Riikola remains on the Pens' roster after the team cut 18 players Sunday.

Riikola has put together a strong training camp which has him putting pressure on Chad Ruhwedel for a spot on the 23-man roster. Signed to a one-year, entry-level contract this offseason, the undrafted blueliner has spent the last five seasons playing in his native Finland. If he does make the team, the 24-year-old will likely spend a lot of time in the press box as the Pens' blue line is pretty well set with no current openings for a young player to break into.