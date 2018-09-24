Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Survives another round of cuts
Riikola remains on the Pens' roster after the team cut 18 players Sunday.
Riikola has put together a strong training camp which has him putting pressure on Chad Ruhwedel for a spot on the 23-man roster. Signed to a one-year, entry-level contract this offseason, the undrafted blueliner has spent the last five seasons playing in his native Finland. If he does make the team, the 24-year-old will likely spend a lot of time in the press box as the Pens' blue line is pretty well set with no current openings for a young player to break into.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...