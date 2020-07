Riikola (undisclosed) skated with the non-scrimmage group at Monday's camp session, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Riikola was part of the nine-player quarantine group that returned to the ice Monday. Even now that he's back with the team, the blueliner should be considered a long shot to get onto the ice versus the Habs and likely would be considered eighth on the team depth chart, at best.