Riikola scored the second goal of his NHL career with a power-play marker against the Coyotes in a 3-2 overtime victory Friday night.

The 25-year-old scored from the point, recording his second goal in six games. He's come close to scoring a lot more than two goals, but through 24 games, Riikola has two goals and three points. He's most valuable in the hits category -- where Riikola has 54 in 24 contests -- but for the most part, the Finnish defenseman can be left safely on the waiver wire.