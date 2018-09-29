Riikola picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 7-6 preseason loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 24-year-old continues to impress in whatever role the Penguins try him in, and Riikola may be closing in on an NHL roster spot to begin the season. Even if he does break camp with Pittsburgh, it might take a couple of injuries ahead of him to garner significant fantasy value, however.