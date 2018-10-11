Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Will make NHL debut Thursday
Riikola will appear in his first NHL game against the Golden Knights on Thursday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Riikola was a relative unknown heading into training camp, but a strong performance during the preseason forced the team to keep him on the 23-man roster. Now with Olli Maatta struggling, the young Finn will get his chance in a regular-season contest.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...