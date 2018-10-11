Riikola will appear in his first NHL game against the Golden Knights on Thursday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Riikola was a relative unknown heading into training camp, but a strong performance during the preseason forced the team to keep him on the 23-man roster. Now with Olli Maatta struggling, the young Finn will get his chance in a regular-season contest.

