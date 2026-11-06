Korczak notched two assists and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

Korczak has five helpers over his last four games. He's provided decent offense from the blue line while filling a bottom-four role this season. He's up to 10 assists, 15 shots on net, 12 hits, 23 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating across 16 appearances. It's already tied for the second-best campaign of his career -- his best season was last year with Vegas, when he had 16 points in 78 regular-season outings.