Korczak recorded two assists, posted a plus-three rating, placed three shots on net and had two blocked shots in Wednesday's 7-0 Opening Night victory over Philadelphia.

Korczak's debut with Pittsburgh exceeded expectations, as he had an all-around showing highlighted by a pair of helpers. He dished out the secondary assist on Ville Koivunen's goal in the first period before recording his second helper of the game on Filip Hallander's tally in the second. The 25-year-old Korczak was a solid defenseman with Vegas in 2025-26, where he posted three goals, 16 points, 60 shots on net, 102 hits and 95 blocked shots across 78 regular-season outings. If he can post a higher level of offensive production with Pittsburgh, as well as maintain his stats without the puck, Korczak could work his way into fantasy relevance in the 2026-27 campaign.