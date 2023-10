Plasek was traded to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, along with Jack Rathbone, from the Canucks in a swap for Mark Friedman and Ty Glover.

Plasek won't even be making the AHL roster as the Penguins announced their intention to assign the 23-year-old winger to ECHL Wheeling. Selected by Vancouver in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the Czech faces an uphill battle to make his NHL debut any time soon, making him a non-factor in fantasy contests.