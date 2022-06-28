Bjorkqvist agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Finnish club Karpat on Tuesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Bjorkqvist played in only six games for the Penguins this season in which he generated one goal, eight shots and nine hits while averaging just 8:22 of ice time. The 24-year-old winger is slated to be a restricted free agent this offseason, which means the Penguins could retain his NHL rights by giving him a qualifying offer but fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to play in North America for at least the next two years.