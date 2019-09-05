Bjorkqvist (shoulder) won't be joining the Penguins' youngsters at the club's prospect tournament, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Bjorkqvist is continuing to recover from a shoulder injury suffered at the end of the 2018-19 season, but was able to join the prospect group on the ice prior to the tournament. The winger almost certainly won't make the 23-man roster, but a strong showing in camp would put him on the radar for a potential call-up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year.