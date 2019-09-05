Penguins' Kasper Bjorkqvist: Held out of prospect tournament
Bjorkqvist (shoulder) won't be joining the Penguins' youngsters at the club's prospect tournament, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Bjorkqvist is continuing to recover from a shoulder injury suffered at the end of the 2018-19 season, but was able to join the prospect group on the ice prior to the tournament. The winger almost certainly won't make the 23-man roster, but a strong showing in camp would put him on the radar for a potential call-up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year.
