Bjorkqvist (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Thursday's preseason clash with Columbus.

Bjorkqvist was held out of the first preseason game, but will slot into Thursday's matchup after missing the prospect tournament. The winger almost certainly won't make the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus the Sabres on Oct. 3, but could put himself in position to earn a call-up during the 2019-20 campaign with a strong showing. It will be the first taste of professional hockey for the 22-year-old, who spent the past three seasons playing for Providence College and racking up 36 goals and 26 assists in 112 appearances.