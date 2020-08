Bjorkqvist will spend the entire 2020-21 campaign in Finland with KooKoo.

Bjorkstrand was limited to just six games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton due to a knee injury this season. In three years at Providence College, the 23-year-old winger racked up 60 points in 112 appearances. Unlike most recent loans, Bjorkstrand's stint is not expected to be short term but rather is set to last for the entire 2020-21 campaign.