Penguins' Kasper Bjorkqvist: Pens entry-level deal
Bjorkqvist signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Bjorkqvist -- who is recovering from shoulder surgery per Mark Divver of The Providence Journal -- will forgo his final year of eligibility at Providence College in order to go pro. The Finnish winger notched 17 goals and 13 helpers in 42 outings with the Friars this year. Even if he is fully fit in time for training camp, the 21-year-old figures to start the season in the minors with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
