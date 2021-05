Bjorkqvist was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Bjorkqvist started the 2020-21 campaign with Finnish club KooKoo for which he racked up 11 goals and 15 helpers in 44 contests. The 23-year-old saw action in the final five games of the year for the Baby Pens and will now join Pittsburgh as an emergency depth option for the postseason.