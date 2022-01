Bjorkqvist was reassigned from the taxi squad to AHL Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Bjorkqvist has averaged 8:22 of ice time over six appearances this season. The 24-year-old scored one goal Jan. 2 in the 8-5 win over San Jose and has not recorded an NHL point since. Bjorkqvist will rejoin AHL Wilkes-Barre, where he has logged three points over 17 performances in 2021-22.