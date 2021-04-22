Kapanen (lower body) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

While officially deemed a game-time decision by coach Mike Sullivan, Kapanen's activation off IR all but guarantees he'll be back in the lineup against the Devils on Thursday. The Pens held an optional skate Thursday morning, so how Kapanen fits into the line combinations likely won't become available until warmups, though a third-line spot with Teddy Blueger would prevent the team from having to shuffle up the top-six. The speedster should factor in on the No. 2 power-play unit and will no doubt be eager to end the eight-game goal drought he was stuck in prior to getting hurt.