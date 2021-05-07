Kapanen scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.

Kapanen's assist came on a Jeff Carter power-play goal at 11:39 of the first period. In the third, Kapanen netted an insurance tally as the final goal of the game. The Finn has 11 scores, 30 points and 68 shots on net through 39 appearances. Still just 24 years old, he's taken strides to establish himself in a top-six role season.