Kapanen scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.
Kapanen's assist came on a Jeff Carter power-play goal at 11:39 of the first period. In the third, Kapanen netted an insurance tally as the final goal of the game. The Finn has 11 scores, 30 points and 68 shots on net through 39 appearances. Still just 24 years old, he's taken strides to establish himself in a top-six role season.
More News
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Supplies helper in win•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Comes up with two-goal showing•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Effective in return•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Skates with team Tuesday•