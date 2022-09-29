Kapanen (illness) was in attendance for Thursday's practice session, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kapanen's return to the lineup will certainly bolster the club's attacking options, though the absence of Jeff Carter (upper body) is a bigger concern for the club's forward group. The 26-year-old Kapanen has failed to reach the 15-goal mark in three consecutive seasons and has yet to even reach the 35-point threshold during his two years in Pittsburgh.
