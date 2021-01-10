Kapanen landed in Pittsburgh on Saturday and began his seven-day quarantine, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Kapanen will miss the first two games of the season, but he may be ready for the Jan. 17 matchup against Washington, although he wouldn't have much practice time before that outing. The 24-year-old has a chance to secure a top-six role with the Penguins after he produced 13 goals and 23 assists over 69 games with the Maple Leafs last year.