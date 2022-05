Kapanen logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6.

Kapanen picked up his third assist of the series on Jeff Carter's first-period tally. Through six playoff outings, Kapanen has added 18 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating. He's seen mainly middle-six minutes so far, so he shouldn't be expected to produce more than supplementary offense.