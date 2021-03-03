Kapanen scored twice, including once on the power play, on his five shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia. He also registered two hits and was plus-3.

Kapanen got the Penguins on the board 3:39 into the second period, answering just 67 seconds after Philadelphia's Joel Farabee had opened the scoring. Kapanen added his second of the night later in the period with the man advantage, finishing a terrific passing play in which all five Penguins touched the puck. Kapanen has been a fine acquisition for Pittsburgh, collecting five goals and seven assists in 18 games, along with a plus-10 rating, after five years in Toronto.