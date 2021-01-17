Coach Mike Sullivan said Sunday that Kapanen has finished his quarantine, but he won't suit up in Sunday's game against Washington.

The 24-year-old skated ahead of Sunday's game for the first time this season after he completed his mandatory seven-day quarantine. It's likely that the team will look to get Kapanen back into playing shape before thrusting him into the lineup, but once he returns, the Finn is expected to handle a top-six role. Evan Rodrigues and Bryan Rust are both candidates to be shuffled down the depth chart once Kapanen is cleared. Kapanen's next chance to suit up is in Tuesday game against Washington.