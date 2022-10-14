Kapanen scored a third-period goal Thursday as the Penguins upended the Coyotes 6-2.

Kapanen, seeking to reach the 20-goal mark for the first time in four seasons, notched his first of the season on Thursday. Generally, a third-line forward, Kapanen could benefit from a deep lineup. The 2014 first-round draft choice amassed 11 goals in each of the past two seasons.