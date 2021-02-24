Kapanen collected a goal and an assist with two shots Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Capitals.

Kapanen buried a Teddy Blueger one-time feed less than two minutes into overtime to deliver the win for Pittsburgh. The goal also ended a seven-game goal drought for Kapanen, who had last lit the lamp Jan. 30 against the Rangers. The 24-year-old also notched an assist on Jake Guentzel's second-period goal. The first-year Penguin has three goals and six assist through 14 games. He also leads the team with a plus-8 rating.