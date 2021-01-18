Head coach Mike Sullivan said that Kapanen is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Capitals. "He's cleared and available," Sullivan said. "His mobility and skating is evident. I'll have a discussion with the coaching staff."

Kapanen finished his quarantine and rejoined the team at practice Monday. There's a good chance that he's back in action Tuesday, and he'll likely slot into the top six if that's the case. Last season, the 24-year-old posted 13 goals and 36 points over 69 games with the Maple Leafs.