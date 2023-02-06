Kapanen (lower body) is expected to be a game-time call Tuesday against the Avalanche, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Kapanen will still need to be removed from injured reserve before rejoining the lineup. The 26-year-old has missed the last five games but some time off during the All-Star break might've been enough for him to heal up. He has 17 points in 35 appearances this season.
