Kapanen is still in Finland due to an immigration issue, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

General manager Jim Rutherford isn't sure when Kapanen might arrive, but he'll have to quarantine for at least seven days after he lands in Pittsburgh, so he could end up missing most, if not all of training camp. That's not an ideal situation for a player that will need time to build chemistry with Sidney Crosby on the Penguins' top line. Another update on the former Maple Leaf should surface once he's able to make his way to the United States.