Kapanen is being evaluated for a lower-body injury after leaving Wednesday's game versus the Sabres early.
Kapanen left the ice a couple of times during Wednesday's game. The second time was for the remainder of the contest. More information on Kapanen's status isn't expected until Thursday, which puts his availability for Thursday night's game versus the Sabres in doubt.
