Kapanen (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Given Kapanen's uncertain recovery timetable, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 26-year-old winger sidelined until after the All-Star break. He's picked up six goals and 17 points through 35 contests this season.
