Kapanen (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kapanen suffered a lower-body injury during Wednesday's win over the Sabres. The Penguins are already playing without fellow top-six forwards Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker, so this is yet another blow to the Penguins' scoring upside. The 24-year-old Kapanen has collected 21 points through 30 games. He'll aim to return April 1 against the Bruins.
