Kapanen recorded an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over Dallas.

Kapanen seems to have rediscovered his offensive game after having been benched for seven straight contests in November. Since returning to the lineup, the 26-year-old winger has tallied four goals and three assists, including three power-play points, though he has recorded just three shots in his last four contests. Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Kapanen will likely continue to be a streaky player, making him a somewhat high-risk, high-reward fantasy target.