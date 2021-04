Kapanen (lower body) notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Playing in his first game since March 24, Kapanen looked like he had never left. The speedy winger set up Cody Ceci's goal late in the first period, then lit the lamp himself in the second. Checking your waiver wire for Kapanen might not be a bad idea, as he's been effective when available with eight goals and 23 points in 31 games.