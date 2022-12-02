Kapanen scored the game-winning goal and picked up an assist in a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday.

It was a nice goal -- he scored from the right post off a pass from Brock McGinn. But it was his first goal since the season opener on Oct. 13. And the assist earlier in the game was Kapanen's first point since Oct. 22. He's a major on-ice and fantasy disappointment alike, but perhaps this microburst brings positive things to his game.