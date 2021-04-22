Kapanen (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Devils on Thursday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Kappy is participating again in the morning skate. At this time, he will be a game-time decision."

If Kapanen does play Thursday, he could slot back into a top-six role alongside new addition Jeff Carter or be eased back in with the third-line assignment. While his spot in the lineup may be in flux at the onset, the Finnish winger is a lock to play alongside Evgeni Malkin (lower body) once the Russian center is cleared to suit up. In order to be in action Thursday, Kapanen will need to be activated off injured reserve, which should be a clear indication to fantasy players that he will be in the lineup.