Kapanen (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Kapanen is currently listed as week-to-week, so his placement on the injured reserve list isn't expected to impact his timetable. A return before the All-Star break still seems unlikely. Kapanen, who last played Jan. 18, has six goals, 17 points, 54 shots on net and 66 hits through 35 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Manages helper on lone goal•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Nets sixth goal of season•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Gets two assists vs. Detroit•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Earns assist in win•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Second career hat trick•