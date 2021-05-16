Kapanen scored a goal on two shots and had a pair of hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 1.

Kapenen put a shot off the far post and in from the right faceoff circle to square the game at 3-3 with just 3:39 left in regulation. The goal answered Brock Nelson's go-ahead tally just 31 seconds earlier. The 24-year-old Kapanen put together 11 goals and 30 points in 40 games in his first season with the Penguins and opened the playoffs on the second line with Jeff Carter and Jared McCann.