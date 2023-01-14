Kapanen recorded an assist in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Points have been few and far between for Kapanen, as he's managed just one goal and four assists over the last month, a span of 11 games. He averaged 14:32 of ice time last season, but Kapanen's rink run has dropped to 11:48 in 2022-23, as the Penguins have started utilizing him on the penalty kill at the expense of fewer opportunities on the power play.