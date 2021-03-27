Kapanen (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
This move was expected, as Kapanen has been deemed week-to-week. The Penguins will be without Evgeni Malkin (lower body) and Jason Zucker (lower body) for at least a few more games. Kapanen generated 21 points through 30 games before this injury.
