Kapanen found the back of the net in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic.

Kapanen scored at 8:40 of the second period to end the scoreless tie, but the Penguins couldn't hang onto that lead. It was his sixth goal and 16th point in 28 games in 2022-23. He entered the game averaging just 11:48 of ice time, and Kapanen's unlikely to increase his offensive pace unless his role grows.