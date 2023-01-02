Kapanen found the back of the net in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic.
Kapanen scored at 8:40 of the second period to end the scoreless tie, but the Penguins couldn't hang onto that lead. It was his sixth goal and 16th point in 28 games in 2022-23. He entered the game averaging just 11:48 of ice time, and Kapanen's unlikely to increase his offensive pace unless his role grows.
More News
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Gets two assists vs. Detroit•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Earns assist in win•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Second career hat trick•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: First goal since season opener•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Closes out scoring Thursday•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Back at practice•