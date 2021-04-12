Kapanen (lower body) is still 10-14 days from returning to action, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.
This news will likely rule Kapanen out for at least the next five games and his earliest date to return would be April 24 against the Devils. He has already missed the last nine games with his injury. The 24-year-old has seven goals and 21 points in his first season as a Penguin.
