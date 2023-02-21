Kapanen notched a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Kapanen snapped a four-game point drought when he helped out on a Jason Zucker tally in the second period. Playing on the third line, Kapanen has struggled to regularly produce offense this season. The 26-year-old winger has 20 points (six on the power play) with 69 shots on net, 76 hits and a minus-6 rating through 42 appearances this season.