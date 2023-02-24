Kapanen was placed on waivers by Pittsburgh on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kapanen has seven goals and 20 points in 43 games with the Penguins this season. Over his last 15 outings though, he's provided a goal and just four points. Kapanen has also averaged only 12:02 of ice time in 2022-23, down from 14:32 last season and his height of 16:37 with Toronto in 2018-19. The 26-year-old is on the first season of a two-year, $6.4 million contract.