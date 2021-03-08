Kapanen scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Kapanen set up John Marino's equalizer in the first period, then scored 39 seconds later to put the Penguins ahead 2-1. In the third, Kapanen added a helper on Evgeni Malkin's tally. The 24-year-old Kapanen has six points in his last four outings, and Sunday was his fourth multi-point effort of the season. The Finn has six tallies, 10 helpers, 35 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 21 appearances.